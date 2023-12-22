More Nigerian Youth Elected into State and National Assemblies in 2023 General Elections

As part of his efforts to ensure the sustainability of the LMI programme, Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said appropriate steps are being taken under the leadership of the national assembly to secure dedicated funding for it.The Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has said that more Nigerian youth were elected into the state and national assemblies in the 2023 general elections compared to 2019.

The minister was speaking on Thursday during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentoring Initiative(LMI). The LMI is a mentorship programme kickstarted by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who’s now the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.(NILDS), is meant to equip the participants with relevant legislative capabilities and to expose them to essential governance skills that will enable them to function effectively in the public governance sector whenever they have the opportunity to do s





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.