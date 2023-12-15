Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police Reforms

On October 31, 2023, President Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), set up a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee, among other tasks, was charged to assess the lapses in the 1999 Constitution that are holding back reforms of the Nigeria Police Force as well as enhance coordination and align technology and manpower resources towards strengthening the police.

The council also observed with dismay that no meaningful reforms have taken place in the police since its creation in 1861. It therefore tasked the review committee to come up with ideas that would lead to reforms that would characterise a new Nigeria police. Members of the committee are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase; and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AdbulRaza





