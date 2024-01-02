Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Saturday, October 21, 2023, marked the 10th anniversary of the incorporation of Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited. It started operating as a Pension Fund Administrator a year later, becoming the 21st PFA in the country's Contributory Pension Scheme. The aim was to have a PFA solely responsible for the pension assets of all police personnel in Nigeria. Over the past 10 years, the NPF Pensions Limited has achieved remarkable success, significantly improving the welfare of Nigerian policemen.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Court grants injunction against financial institutions in AbujaA High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction against eight financial institutions, preventing them from transferring or dealing with funds belonging to Brentex Petroleum Limited and China Petroleum Pipeline Co. Limited.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Police U-turn on bribery charges against Duport Midstream CEOThe Police have decided to proceed with the trial of the Managing Director and CEO of Duport Midstream Company Limited, Akintoye Akindele, after initially applying to withdraw bribery charges against him. Akindele is accused of bribing a police officer in relation to the alleged diversion of $5,636,397.01 belonging to Summit Oil International Ltd.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria's Approach to Climate Change Raises ConcernsMany worry that Nigeria's approach to addressing climate change is riddled with contradictions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Supreme Court Holds Special Session to Usher in New Legal YearNigeria's Supreme Court held a special session to reflect on the performance of the judiciary and administer the oath on new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The session also highlighted the dysfunctions in the judicial system.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria's Large Delegation to Climate Change Conference Sparks OutrageNigeria's large delegation to the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai has continued to elicit condemnation by citizens who had been asked by President Bola Tinubu to endure the rise in the price of goods and services caused by government policies. Many Nigerians, on Saturday and Sunday, took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) to vent their outrage after the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published a provisional list of accredited delegates at the ongoing 28th meeting of the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai., Nigeria and China have 1,411 delegates each with badges accredited to attend this year's summit in Dubai. A review of the published list ranked Nigeria joint-third behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28. Out of the total 1,411 Nigerian delegates, 821 have the 'Overflow' badges, while 590 were approved to carry the 'Party' badge

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »