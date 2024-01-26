Nigeria Customs Service hands over seized drugs to NDLEA

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, handed over illicit drugs seized during joint examination by security agencies to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The drugs were seized during examination of containers after they had been tracked, based on credible intelligence from international partners.





