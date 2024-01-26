DHQ denies military support to gunmen in Plateau State

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied an allegation that military personnel are supporting gunmen killing people in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu Local Government Area of the state of Plateau, Timothy Daluk, had, in a viral video, accused the military of supporting a group attacking the people in the area. The CAN leader said the military personnel sent people away for the gunmen to destroy their properties.

“I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military is the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses. “At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, thereby leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses,” he said in the vide





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau StateThe Tinubu administration promises to ensure justice for victims of attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Vice President Kashim Shettima visits crisis-ravaged communities to offer condolences and apologize for the recent killings. He vows to stop the killings and ensure the safety of the residents.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Survivors and Eyewitnesses Share Horror Stories of Recent Terrorist Attacks in Plateau StateSurvivors and eyewitnesses of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State have told tales of horror in the killings that have drawn general condemnation from within and outside the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Address Killings in Plateau StateSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, to issue a statement on the ongoing killings and violations of international law in Plateau State.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Coalition Calls for Probe into Personnel of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau StateA coalition of Plateau State indigenous youths/ethnic nationalities has revealed that 19,995 people have been displaced following the recent Christmas Eve attacks. They are calling for a public investigation into the alleged involvement of Operation Safe Haven personnel in the attacks.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Christmas Eve Massacre in Plateau State Puts Pressure on President Tinubu AdministrationOver 200 people were killed in a massacre on Christmas eve in Plateau State, Nigeria. The continuous attacks and killings in the state have raised concerns about the need for military intervention. The crisis is believed to be related to Fulani herders attempting to claim certain areas.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

16 Sacked PDP Lawmakers Denied Entry into Plateau State House of AssemblySpeaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan of the Young People’s Party (YPP), as well as security operatives, yesterday, denied the 16 sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers entry into the legislative complex in Jos.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »