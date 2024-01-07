Nigerian Police Announces Schedule for Physical Screening of Recruitment Applicants

The Nigerian Police on Thursday announced the schedule for the physical screening of applicants for recruitment into the Force. The Police in a post on X directed recruitment applicants to log on to https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng/print-screen-status to get their scheduled date and time for physical screening.

The online application portal was opened for six weeks from 15th…The Nigerian Police on Thursday announced the schedule for the physical screening of applicants for recruitment into the Force. The Police in a post on X directed recruitment applicants to log on to https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng/print-screen-status to get their scheduled date and time for physical screening.In a related development, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a trending video of an invitation for the screening of recruits with a request for payment of N2,000. The commission urged all intending recruits to shun payments of any kind as employment into the police is free of charg





