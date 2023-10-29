Parents Of Liverpool Winger Luis Diaz Kidnapped In Colombia

The mother of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains ongoing for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.Petro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Diaz’s mother was rescued in Barrancas, in the north of Colombia.

Local media reports said that Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda were at a service station when armed men on motorbikes kidnapped them. The director of the police, General William Salamanca, said he deployed intelligence agents and officers to deal with the case.

The police are “already involved, right now, in carrying out checkpoints, identifying people on motorbikes, private public service vehicles… for the recovery of the two kidnapped people, the father and mother of the footballer Luis Díaz,” Salamanca told Colombian media earlier on Saturday.“To the kidnappers, we demand that they return them immediately, safe and sound,” she said. headtopics.com

The 26-year-old Liverpool and Colombia forward has not commented on the matter but the club issued a statement on Sunday saying they were “aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia”.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club added. “In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.” headtopics.com

Parents of Liverpool winger Diaz kidnapped in Colombia

