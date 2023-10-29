42 Dead, Four Still Missing In Kazakhstan Mine Fire

Relatives of miners sit at the Kostyenko ArcelorMittal coal mine building as a rescue operation continues following a mine fire in Karaganda, north-western Kazakhstan, on October 28, 2023.

Kazakhstan said on October 28, 2023 that 32 people died in a fire at an ArcelorMittal mine, with over a dozen still missing in the worst such disaster in years, prompting the nationalisation of the company’s local affiliate. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)Kazakhstan said Sunday that 42 bodies of miners were found at an ArcelorMittal facility, with four still missing, making it the deadliest such accident in the Central Asian country’s post-Soviet history.“As of 3 p.m.

