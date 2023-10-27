Elections Are Over, We Must Move Forward – Jonathan Says After Visiting Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023.Former President Goodluck Jonathan says following the Supreme Court’s validation of President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory, Nigeria must move forward.“There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward. Elections are over, we must move forward,” Jonathan said.

“Yes, we have challenges economically now, we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.”He said the visit which came hours after the Supreme Court verdict, afforded him the opportunity to congratulate the President over Thursday’s judgment.

According to him, there is a need to end the tension and move forward together as Africa’s most populous nation. Jonathan called on all political leaders, including former President to eschew bitterness and work together in harmony for the country’s overall good. headtopics.com

The former president also said his visit was to inform Tinubu of some of his recent foreign engagements as well as some sundry issues affecting the country.“Traditionally, if a former president goes outside the country for this continental, regional or international, they come home and tell the President. That is the tradition. Most of the time, when you see me here, it is because of this thing we must do to move Nigeria, ECOWAS, and the African continent forward,” he added.

