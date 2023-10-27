No Interference In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls, Ribadu Assures INEC

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu says President Bola Tinubu is committed to credible electionsRibadu gave the assurance on Friday when he met with the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu along with the Commission’s national commissioners and other members of the inter-agency Consultative Committe on Election Security.

“This election will be better than any previous ones. It will be without violence, it will be free and fair and there will be no interferences,” Ribadu told the gathering, adding that Tinubu is ready to back the Commission to succeed in doing that.The gathering, held at the NSA office in Abuja, is part of the consultative meetings by the Commission ahead of the November 11, 2023 off-season exercise.

