Wait For 2031, Ganduje Tells Atiku, Obi After Supreme Court Verdict

Following the Supreme Court judgment validating President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 polls, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi have been urged to wait until 2031 to actualise their presidential ambitions.The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, applauded the apex court’s decision on Thursday, saying there was still room for Obi and Atiku.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight to extend the frontiers of our democracy and law.”The APC Chairman urged Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings, to support President Tinubu to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and moves the country to the path of sustainable progress.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us; it is our responsibility as patriots to pull our resources together to move the country forward,” the APC chief added. Noting that the judgment had laid to rest all claims by the opposition that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of Tinubu, Ganduje said that the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.Ganduje’s remarks come shortly after the apex court, in its ruling, dismissed the appeals by Atiku and Obi. headtopics.com

The apex court thrashed all the grounds of appeal of Atiku and the PDP on qualification, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the 25% votes in FCT, and electoral malpractices.

