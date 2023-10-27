“I used N6,500 worth of tomatoes to cook pot of soup” – Nigerians lament as tomato prices soar

A report by Business Day indicates that tomatoes have become more expensive in Lagos in recent weeks, putting many Nigerian households under increasing pressure amid mounting economic headwinds.
“In March, I bought a medium-sized basket of tomatoes for N4,000; last weekend, the same quantity was sold for N19,000-N24,000 at Ile-Epo market,” the mother of one added. The price of a medium-sized basket of tomatoes has risen to N19,000-N23,000 from around N4,500 in April.
Tomatoes in Nigeria are grown in the dry season (December-April). The rainy season, May to September, is not conducive for growing tomatoes, as rainwater destroys the tomato crop, according to experts. headtopics.com
It was gathered that the high cost of transportation is also a significant factor responsible for the surge in tomato prices.