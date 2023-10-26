Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, Obi

, Abdullahi Ganduje, has advised the 2023 presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to wait till 2031 to actualise their presidential ambition.
The chairman of the governing party’s advice to the two leaders came shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the February 25, 2023 election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja. Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, told the two presidential candidates that there is no vacancy in the Villa until 2031.
The APC chairman however admonished the two leaders that hope is not lost for them as they can still actualise their aspiration by 2031.Supreme Court: Victory, an energiser to work harder, says Tinubu He said: “This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.” headtopics.com
Ganduje however commended both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight to extend the frontiers of our democracy and law, by taking their case to the apex court. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com