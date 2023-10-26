Senate Confirms Appointment Of Aliyu As ICPC Chairman

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Mister Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, for appointment as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission at the Senate Chamber.

Channels Television reports that the upper legislative chamber confirmed the nominees after screening them in a closed session that lasted for nearly an hour.The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

Upon his confirmation, the newly confirmed ICPC chair illuminated the need to change the narrative, promising to be transparent, firm, and humble in the fight against corruption. He further affirmed that he will make efforts to get assets traced to corruption and hand it over to the government or the victim of the crime. headtopics.com

He further added that the commission will conduct proper investigations and not put people to shame unnecessarily.

