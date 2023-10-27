Ilebaye speaks on emotion management in BBNaija house

In a recent interview with Chude, Ilebaye candidly discussed how she felt after the incident with Ike in the BBNaija house.She questioned why she deserved such treatment and wished for better communication.

She said: “I felt sad. I felt low. I felt like what did I do to deserve this? Like any human would literally be hurt. Even if I’ve hurt you, I’ve said something bad about you, you should have just come to me and told me Ilebaye, this is bad. You should have just done something that I would know yes, I’m wrong. But not throwing my clothes. I just felt like god, just open the ground, let me just enter inside. Cuz I was literally so sad. My energy just went so low.

In her words: “I just go to bed, and sleep, and cry. I either go into the toilet and cry out my mind, or I go to bed, pray, cry, and sleep.”Ilebaye revealed that she had a conversation with Ike, addressing the incident directly. Ike offered his sincere apologies, acknowledging his wrongdoing. headtopics.com

Since then, their relationship has improved, and they have been able to engage in friendly conversations.She said: “But I and Ike are cool now. Once outside the house I talked to him, I asked him about it, and he apologized. I came out and he said “Congratulations, I am so sorry for what happened in the house”. We even gist. If I see him, we just talk.”

