Troops Kill Six Terrorists, Recover AK-47 Rifles, Motorcycles In Yobe

Troops of the 159 Battalion Geidam under the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai have ambushed and killed six insurgents, and recovered weapons including two AK-47 rifles, two motorcycle machines and a mobile phone in a fierce firefight.This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations of Sector 2, Captain Muhammad Shehu.

He said the operation was conducted on Wednesday, October 25 at Jororo village in Geidam Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State after receiving tips from the locals and actionable intelligence, leading to the death of two insurgents.

“Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation Hadin Kai have continued to sustain the aggressive posture in the conduct of ongoing operations to rid the North-East region of terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes within the Sector’s Area of Responsibility,” Shehu said. headtopics.com

“In recent operations, troops of 159 Battalion acting on actionable intelligence on 25th October 2023, staged an ambush against marauding insurgents who were harassing civilians and collecting levies from the locals.

In a similar operation at Babbangida in Tarmuwa Local Government of the state, Shehu said troops of 233 Battalion killed four terrorists on Thursday, October 26 recovered arms. The military operation followed intelligence reports received on suspected terrorists’ presence at the Bajingo and Kurnawa villages of the local government.Advertisement headtopics.com

On his part, the Commander of the Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, commended the troops for their swift response and pledged to give them all the necessary support in restoring peace in the North-East bedevilled by the Boko Haram insurgency.

