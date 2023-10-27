‘Many More To Die’ From Gaza Siege, UN Warns On Day 21 Of War

A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 23, 2023, shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says the strikes have now killed 7,326 people, mainly civilians and many of them children.“People in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza. Compelling people to evacuate in these circumstances… and while under a complete siege raises serious concerns over forcible transfer, which is a war crime,” she said of Israel’s order for northern Gaza residents to flee south. headtopics.com

His words echoed an EU leaders’ call on Thursday for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid” to those in need via “humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”.

Hamas’ armed wing also said Israeli troops had tried to stage “a large-scale amphibious operation on Rafah’s coast” in southern Gaza at dawn but it had been thwarted by their fighters, saying the soldiers had “fled by sea, leaving behind a quantity of weapons”. headtopics.com

“I have never felt such a feeling of helplessness,” said 23-year-old Ella Ben Ami whose parents were kidnapped. With recurring nightmares every single night, she says she feels “like the living dead”.

