Troops Arrest Two Suspected Terrorists’ Ammunition Suppliers, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division have arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators and ammunition suppliers at the Awon General Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of One Mechanised Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
He said the suspects were arrested in their various houses around Awon based on credible intelligence from a previously arrested terrorist collaborator who has been in the custody of the troops.The army spokesman identified the suspects as Shuaibu Lawan and Salihu Usman, while items including an AK-47 rifle, two Dane guns, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven live cartridges, and five shells of expended cartridges were recovered from where they were buried in the criminals’ compound.
Following the successful operation, the General Officer Commanding One Mechanised Division, Major General Valentine Okoro, charged the troops to sustain the tempo and rid all criminal elements from the division’s area of responsibility. headtopics.com