Smoke rises from a levelled building as people gather amid the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City on October 26, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP)UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned the situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the “nightmare” of bloodshed.

Panic and fear have surged inside Gaza, where over one million people are displaced, and where communications went dark for days after Israel cut internet lines, although connectivity had gradually returned early Sunday.“More than two million people, with nowhere safe to go, are being denied the essentials for life –- food, water, shelter and medical care –- while being subjected to relentless bombardment. I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink.

Ten Nepali students were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7, and one Nepali citizen is missing. In Nepal, Guterres said he will visit rapidly melting glaciers in the Himalayas to “see for myself the terrible impact of the climate crisis”. headtopics.com

Nepal has lost nearly a third of its ice in the past three decades, he said, with glaciers melting at record rates. “The impact on communities is devastating,” he said, ahead of a planned visit to the Everest and Annapurna region.

Earth’s average surface temperature has risen nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times but high-mountain regions around the world have warmed at twice that pace, climate scientists say. Guterres said he would he is also due to visit Lumbini, Buddha’s birthplace in southern Nepal “to reflect on the Lord Buddha’s teachings of peace and non-violence, which are more relevant than ever in our deeply troubled world”. headtopics.com

