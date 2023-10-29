2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia Clash

The Nigeria Super Falcons forced their Ethiopian counterparts to a 1-1 draw in Addis Ababa on Wednesday and will now have to defeat their opponents in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to move a step closer to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The Falcons will hope to carry their fine form from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia to the Olympics games by qualifying for the Games. The Nigeria senior women’s team had one of the country’s best ever performance in the history of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ,making it to the knock stage before narrowly losing out to eventual finalist England.NFF President Ibrahim Gusau says his board is determined to build on the success of the World cup and qualifying for the games will be another major boost for the team.

He however said the NFF and the team cannot do it alone and Nigerians must show their support by coming out to the stadium to cheer the girls.” These girls need the support of everybody and one of the ways Nigerians must show they support the team is by coming out to watch team and cheer them”. headtopics.com

” This kind of support cannot be quantified and it helps the team to give their all infront of their home crowd” , Gusau stated. The Nigeria Women team last qualified for the Olympic Games fifteen years ago in 2008 and the Ibrahim Gusau led board is keen to break the jinx this time around.

A win for the Falcons in Abuja against the Ethiopians will see them take on either Cameroon or Uganda in the next round of the qualifying series.

