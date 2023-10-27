Israel Ground Forces Raid Central Gaza As War Enters 21st Day

Smoke rises from a levelled building as people gather amid the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City on October 26, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP)Israeli infantry backed by warplanes mounted an incursion deeper into Gaza, the army said Friday, as it readies for a ground offensive against Hamas for the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

So far, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says the strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, raising growing calls for protection of innocent people caught in the conflict.

Black-and-white footage released by the military showed a column of armoured vehicles as a thick cloud of dust billowed into the sky after the strikes. As concern spiralled over the fate of the 2.4 million Palestinians trapped under the relentless bombardment, European Union leaders called late Thursday for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”. headtopics.com

That has forced 12 of the territory’s 35 hospitals to close, forcing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA to “significantly reduce its operations”. Israel has won staunch backing from allies including the United States for its military action in Gaza, demanding Hamas release the 224 hostages it snatched on October 7 that include a mix of Israelis and foreign nationals.Hamas’ armed wing said Thursday that “almost 50” hostages had been killed in the bombardments, in a claim that could not be independently verified.

“Our lives stopped,” said Moran Betzer Tayar of the day her nephew and his wife were abducted, telling reporters in Paris she was “worried sick” and desperate to keep the fate of the hostages in the public eye.Inside Gaza, the punishing strikes have left people “with nothing but impossible choices” the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory said Thursday. headtopics.com

