Iran Warns Israel, Says Actions ‘May Force Everyone’ To Act

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza “may force everyone” to act in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Since then, more than 8,000 people have been killed, half of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, an impoverished strip of land which is home to 2.4 million people. “The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action,” Raisi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.Advertisement

“The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” he said, using a term often used by Iranian officials to refer to the Islamic republic and its allies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Huthis and other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria. headtopics.com

Although it was not immediately clear what he was referring to, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as increasing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon border since the Gaza conflict began.But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught, during which 230 people were also taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

“The United States knows very well our current capabilities and knows that they are impossible to overcome,” he said.

No Interference In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls, Ribadu Assures INECBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

‘Many More To Die’ From Gaza Siege, UN Warns On Day 21 Of WarBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Elections Are Over, We Must Move Forward – Jonathan Says After Visiting TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Troops Arrest Two Suspected Terrorists’ Ammunition Suppliers, Recover Weapons In KadunaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Israel Ground Forces Raid Central Gaza As War Enters 21st DayBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Wait For 2031, Ganduje Tells Atiku, Obi After Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕