Ex-agitators warn against termination of PAP

Ex-agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have warned against scrapping the scheme, noting that those calling for the termination of the programme do not mean well for the people of Niger Delta region.

The ex-agitators under the Second Phase Amnesty Ex- Agitators Forum, while reacting to calls for the programme to be scrapped by a group, said findings have revealed that those calling for the liquidation of the programme are not from the region.

National Spokesman of the Second Phase Amnesty Ex- Agitatators Forum ‘Gen’ Salvation Ibena Rufus, in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, said no true son of the Niger Delta or beneficiaries PAP would seek or call for the termination of the programme or sack of Major Gen. Barry Ndiomu, retd, pointing out that under his watch at PAP, beneficiaries of have not had it so good in recent times, as a breath of fresh air has been injected into the scheme. headtopics.com

He said what critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta are clamouring for since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu is the confirmation of Major Gen. Ndiomu, retd, as the Substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, adding that listed beneficiaries are appreciate of the superlative performance of the interim administrator.

Rusfus said: “We are in harmony with genuine stakeholders from the region on the call for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to confirm Maj. General Barry Tariye Ndiomu, reted, as the substantive boss of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, and we are urging these faceless characters and desperate political jobbers to leave the Presidential Amnesty helmsman alone to concentrate on his onerous task of taking the Presidential Amnesty Scheme to greater heights. headtopics.com

