Minister, CAS In Turkey To Facilitate Speedy Delivery Of 6 Attack Helicopters

speedy delivery of the six T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the Minister held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Lieutenant General Yasar Guler (Rtd), on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues.

General Guler assured of every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to further strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges facing Nigeria.The Minister and the CAS also visited some selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan, and Roketsan. headtopics.com

These companies are among the highly rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment. While at these companies, the HMOD called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria.Recall that the Federal Government procured six T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which two are to be delivered to the NAF in the coming weeks.

