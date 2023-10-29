Recognise Nigerians’ Right To Vote Securely, Group Tells INEC

In this file photo, an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official uses a Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to check the details of a voter at a polling station in Maiduguri on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria’s presidential and general election. (Photo by Audu MARTE / AFP)A group has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the rights Nigerians have to vote securely in a free and fair election.

“The continuing resistance by politicians to bring the country’s electoral legal rules up to date with modern technology, and make the use of technology mandatory in our electoral process is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ right to effectively participate in their own government,” the letter partly read.

“Large-scale election infrastructure insecurity poses serious threats to the fundamental right to vote that INEC can no longer ignore. The challenges facing the electoral process can be addressed by a swift adaptation and innovation in both election laws and election technology. headtopics.com

“Democracy works best when everyone participates. Legally enforceable right to vote is the bedrock of any democratic society. The right to vote and to vote securely is too important to be left to the whims of politicians.”“Confidence in the electoral process is on the decline. Many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.”

