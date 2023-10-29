Court Extends Restraining Order On Planned NLC, TUC Strike In Imo

The National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri the Imo state capital has issued an extended interim injunction restraining the organised Labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo state.

Both the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress are further ordered not to embark on OCCUPY IMO, as planned, until the next adjourned date.Justice Nelson Ogbuanya gave the order after hearing the submissions of the Attorney General of Imo State, Cyprian Akaolisa, who approached the court to grant an extended interim order against the defendants in view of their fresh threat to embark on strike through occupy Imo.

The defendants are Nigeria Labour Congress and the secretary General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Trade Union Congress and its secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro.In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, in which the Attorney General of Imo State and the Imo State Government are applicants, they prayed that since there is a subsisting order restraining the defendants from going on strike, the order should be extended. headtopics.com

Their argument was hinged on an affidavit by which the first defendant(NLC) by a letter dated 16th October, 2023 is currently mobilising its members from the South East and South South for a strike to occupy Imo from November 01,2023.

After hearing from both counsels in the suit, the court granted the order of extended interim injunction restraining the defendants from embarking on any strike in whatever guise.The Court adjourned the matter to November, 03,2023 for either hearing or report of settlement. headtopics.com

