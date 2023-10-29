Parents of Liverpool winger Diaz kidnapped in Colombia

The mother of Liverpool's Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.The mother of Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.

“From the moment the Attorney General’s Office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian player Luis Díaz, in the Barrancas sector of La Guajira, a specialised team of prosecutors, police and military personnel have been working to find “the location of these people, clarify the facts and find those responsible,” the office said on X.

The director of the police, General William Salamanca, said he deployed intelligence agents and other police departments in the area to deal with the case.

With the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony set to hold on Monday in Paris, Super Eagles and Napoli in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, is in the seventh cloud over his nomination. At the same time, he is one of the nominees for the FIFA's The Best.

