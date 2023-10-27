Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha Gusau

All praise is due to Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Allah’s Messenger, his Companions and whosoever follows his guidance.

Jews and Christians also recognise Prophets Dawud (David) and Sulaiman (Solomon) as great kings and patriarchs of ancient Israel. Since the city of Jerusalem is historically associated with these Prophets of Allah, it naturally becomes a city sacred to Muslims.

The sacredness of the city of Jerusalem, according to Islam, is in its historical religious reality. This is the city that witnessed the life and works of the greatest Prophets and Messengers of Allah. Here the Divine Grace touched the earth repeatedly. Allah’s great Prophets and Messengers lived and moved in its valleys and its streets. Makkah and Madinah are blessed cities in Islam because of their association with the Prophets Ibrahim (Abraham), Isma’il (Ishmael) and Muhammad. headtopics.com

Due to its theological and religious status, Jerusalem had a very important place in the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) himself. Both of these events took place on the same night. The angel Jibril (Gabriel) took the Prophet from Makkah to Jerusalem. There it is reported that the Prophet stood at the Sacred Rock (al-Sakhrah al-Musharrafah), went to the heavens, returned to Jerusalem and met with many Prophets and Messengers who were gathered together for him on that occasion and he led them in prayers.

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) and the early community of Islam worshipped towards the direction of Jerusalem during their stay in Makkah. After the Hijrah (migration), Muslims in Madinah also continued to pray facing Jerusalem for almost seventeen months. Then came Allah’s command to change the direction of prayer from Jerusalem to Makkah (Qur’an, 2:142 – 150). headtopics.com

