The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

The insurgency and banditry in the north of Nigeria have led to the death of many and displaced millions of others.

Eighteen months after the Lagos State suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state government last week, (September 9), approved the return of transport union activities, especially NURTW to the state.

Of late, Lagos State waterways have become busier, especially the Apapa corridor. As a result, several new jetties have sprouted up apart from the traditional ones that have been in existence over the years. headtopics.com

It is exactly two years since the birth of the Lagos State Public Petitions and Anti-Corruption Commission. But in the last two years, it has been motion without movement for the commission. “This life is not fair,” said a wailing woman, as victims of the recent tragic Lagos train-bus accident at the Public Works Department (PWD) Busstop along Agege Motor Road, Lagos, were moved to a triage at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Mr. Benjamin Okechukwu was nearly frustrated as he could not easily register his twins in a government owned secondary school recently after they completed their primary education.One year after the Lagos State government introduced the N800 daily levy for transporters with the aim of curbing multiple collections and harassment of drivers and their conductors, the various transport unions have not complied, rather they have carried on their business as usual. headtopics.com

Just recently, the Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, unveiled a strategic blueprint for the ministry, which aims at accelerating Nigeria’s collective prosperity through technical efficiency.

