Earlier this month, she appeared before a Westminster Magistrate Court, from where the multimillion pound allegations and corruption charges were transferred to the crown court for Monday’s proceedings.

“That’ll be courtroom 14,” a Southwark Crown Court official told The Guardian last Friday, confirming that the 63-year old will be there for the Plea and Pre-Trial. When asked how long the trial will be, he reiterated the previous story and said: “No date has been set,” adding that it all depends on the outcome on Monday.

“She may not need to stand trial if she takes a guilty plea. However, if she pleads not guilty, a date will then be set for a trial.” Alison-Madueke, who was a prominent figure in President Goodluck Jonathan’s government between 2010 and 2015, is suspected to have accepted bribes in exchange for awarding contracts during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources. headtopics.com

The Minister of Defence (MOD), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar are currently in Turkiye to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday upheld the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state. headtopics.com

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

