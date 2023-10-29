Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d’Or with Bonmati set to win women’s award

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career when this year's ceremony to crown the planet's best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize.

Messi is set to benefit from a recent change which means the award is now based on a player’s record over the last season, rather than over the course of the calendar year. Most notably, there are seven members of the Manchester City team that won the English Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

“Both deserve it, so what can I say? Selfishly I would say I want it to be Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it.”Messi’s season at club level with Paris Saint-Germain was underwhelming, even if he won Ligue 1 alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. headtopics.com

As an example, the manager of leading French club Lens, Franck Haise, last week did not hesitate when asked who he would vote for.“Because he had such a complete season and he is an exceptional player. Even if I think it will be won by a player who won the World Cup, which I would not find jarring.”

The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder lit up the tournament with her talent having already starred for her club as they won the Champions League. The mother of Liverpool's Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career when this year's ceremony to crown the planet's best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize. headtopics.com

Ballon d’Or organizers claim Messi not yet record holder ahead of 2023 awardInter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi is not yet the all-time leading Ballon d'Or winner, according to Goal. Messi is widely expected to be named the best player in the world for the eighth time in Paris on Monday. Read more ⮕

Osimhen concedes Ballon d’Or title to Messi, HaalandThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Ballon d’Or 2023: I agree – Micah Richards picks player that deserves to win awardFormer Manchester City defender Micah Richards has picked the player who deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Manchester City's Erling Halaand and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe are top contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or. Read more ⮕