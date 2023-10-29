In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA laments

“The ratio (of doctors) is similar to that of nurses and other health workers in the state. This is one of the worst ratios in the country," the NMA official says.The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern over shortage of doctors in Jigawa, with the current ratio of one doctor to 21,000 patients in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard is one doctor to 600 patients. “Currently, the doctor/patient ratio in Jigawa stands at about 1: 21,000, against the WHO standard of 1/600 patients.

“It is also worthy of note that Jigawa was among the early states to implement CONMESS and CONHESS salary structure for healthcare workforce back in 2011, which made it one of the highest paid states in the country back then. headtopics.com

“With the current economic realities the nation is going through, there is no better time to make the healthcare delivery system in our dear state more efficient and responsive than now.”

Jigawa: NMA laments as Doctor/patient ratio hits one to 21,000A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Taraba NMA Laments Doctors’ Shortage, Seeks Govt’s InterventionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

NMA preaches daily exercise for good healthA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

90-year-old visually impaired regains sight after free surgeryThe prevalence of blindness in Jigawa State is high. Data obtained from the Jigawa State Ministry of Health reveal that the government... Read more ⮕