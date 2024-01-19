Okada riders in Lagos defy ban despite restrictions

Some commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada riders, yesterday, explained why they can’t stop operating, despite the ban/restriction by the Lagos State government. Recall that the state on June1, 2022 commenced enforcement of the ban/restriction on their operation, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on January 2, arrested an operator along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway for violating traffic rules.

One of the riders, who work along the Toyota-Mile 2 route, Umar Musa, told The Guardian there is no choice but to continue. He said: “Truly, they have stopped us many times from working on this route but we still need to come and work because we don’t have any other means. Musa, who said he has a wife and four children, lamented that the task force had earlier seized his motorcycle at two separate occasions but he kept getting another one to meet the needs of his family





