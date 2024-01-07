NDLEA intercepts cannabis consignment at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Sunday, said its operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.

According to the agency, a weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on Saturday, January 6, following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle, who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos State. A statement issued on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, said the consignment had arrived in the country on Monday, 1st January, via Cairo on an Egypt Airlines flight. NDLEA claimed Olakunle confessed he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami, sends them, disclosing that the latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilogram





