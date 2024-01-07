NDLEA intercepts cannabis consignment at Lagos airport

NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos on New Year’s Day intercepted a consignment of ‘Colorado’, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.

A weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on Saturday 6th January following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Olakunle who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos State. The consignment had arrived in the country on Monday 1st January via Cairo on an Egypt Airlines flight marked as boxing kits. According to Mr Olakunle, he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami sends them. The latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, Bilkisu Suleman, came top on the list of twelve (12) other suspects arrested by NDLEA operatives in new year interdiction operations in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun state





