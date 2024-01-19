Kaduna State Government to Establish Security Trust Fund

The Kaduna state government has announced plans to establish the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund in order to address the recurring security challenges faced by the state. Governor Uba Sani made this announcement during a meeting with traditional rulers and local government chairmen. The government is fully committed to the security and safety of the state.





