President Tinubu Urges Security Chiefs to Ensure Conclusive Victory Against Security Threats

President Bola Tinubu has asked the nation’s security chiefs to ensure conclusive victory against security threats. He emphasized the need for a final conclusion to the multi-dimensional menace. Tinubu stated that the nation's efforts to achieve a $1 trillion economy will be undermined without eliminating enemies of progress.





Minister praises President Tinubu's commitment to security and economyMinister of State, Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, praises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to transforming the economy and focusing on security. The minister emphasizes the importance of collective partnership with the Police and understanding the unique dynamics of each community for a safer nation.

President Tinubu's Promises on Security Questioned as Killings ContinueAbout seven months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the gruesome murder of over a hundred people in Plateau State put into question the president’s promises on security. Despite appointing civilians to key positions in the military sector, the killings have not stopped.

APC Caucus Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Party CrisisThe APC Caucus in the National Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu and other leaders to intervene in the party crisis before it worsens under Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Stagnant Wages and Rising Inflation Threaten President Tinubu's Economic AgendaStagnant wages, rising inflation, and low purchasing power in Nigeria may jeopardize President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda. Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs as household spending increases and the quality of living standards declines. The removal of petroleum subsidy and devaluation of the Naira have further worsened the inflation crisis. The government has not increased the minimum wage, causing concerns among labor unions.

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

