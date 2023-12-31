Nigerians Losing Trust in Government's Ability to Secure Them, Says Mr Kukah

Mr Kukah has warned President Tinubu that Nigerians are losing trust in the government's ability to secure them. He calls for a reset of Nigeria's security architecture to prevent further killings by terrorists and armed groups. The recent Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State left over 100 people dead and more than 200 houses burnt. Mr Kukah states that the insecurity in the country is equivalent to being at war.





Bishop Kukah warns Nigerian President of consequences if he failsBishop Kukah warns the Nigerian President that neither God nor history will forgive him if he fails as president. He urges the president to take certain steps to make Nigeria better and end the instrumentalisation of religious, ethnic or regional identities.

Bishop Kukah Calls for Compensation and Accountability in NigeriaBishop Kukah urges the Nigerian government to institutionalize compensation for victims of insecurity and to rid the public service of corrupt individuals. He emphasizes the need for accountability and addressing the culture of compensation.

Nigerians Living Like Prisoners in Their Own HomesNigerians are resorting to extreme measures to secure their homes due to increasing insecurity. Homes are barricaded with iron sheets and high walls, making it impossible for outsiders to see what goes on inside. This is a response to the rise in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Anger as military erroneously kill over 400 innocent Nigerians in six yearsLast week’s erroneous bombing of a Kaduna community has brought to about 400, the number of Nigerians erroneously killed by security agencies while battling insurgents and bandits.

President Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Commitment to Alleviate HardshipsPresident Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerian citizens of his administration’s commitment to alleviating their hardships amid ongoing economic reforms. Tinubu acknowledges the difficulties brought by necessary reforms and promises to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable.

Nigerians Celebrate Low-key Christmas Amid Economic CrisisMany Nigerians are unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones due to the economic crisis and high transportation fares. The price of food items has also tripled in the market.

