Nigerians Living Like Prisoners in Their Own Homes

Nigerians now live like prisoners in their own homes. In major cities and towns, including rural communities, people’s homes are barricaded with corrugated iron sheets as burglary proofs on windows and doors. Sometimes, the iron rods used in constructing some of the burglary proofs are even of a higher gauge than the ones used in the regular prisons across the country. But even with such iron protectors already fixed on the windows and doors, Nigerians still feel insecure in their homes.

So, they go on to complement the burglary proofs with very high walls and gates that make it impossible for air to even penetrate into the compound freely. It also becomes practically impossible for outsiders to see or know what goes on in such compounds. They do all of those to provide security over their lives and property. At a time when kidnapping for ransom, and sometimes for ritual purposes, has become the norm, the people are no longer treating the issue of their personal security with levit





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister's Proposal to Train Three Million Nigerians ApplaudedAminu Maida has applauded the proposal by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, to enlist and train three million Nigerians over a period of four years, which will make the country an exporter of digital skills.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Senate President Akpabio Speaks on Nigerians' Perceptions of LegislatorsSenate President Godswil Akpabio spoke about the disconnect between the people and their representatives, suggesting that citizens hold legislators in disdain. He emphasized the importance of the legislature and how many things would have gone wrong without it.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Family Named Among 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the DiasporaThe Director General of World Trade Centre (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, her husband, and all four children have been recognized as Exemplars: 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora. This achievement is considered a trailblazing feat in the history of biographical compendia. Dr. Ikemba Iweala, her husband, is an exceptional medical doctor and chairman of the IKE Foundation for Autism.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Millions of Nigerians Lack Access to ToiletsAccess to toilet facilities is a luxury for millions of Nigerians, leading to fears of being attacked or exposed to dangerous animals or diseases. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual assaults in the bush. Open defecation is widespread, with 48 million people defecating in the open. Lack of decent toilets also leads to girls missing classes during their monthly period.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Japa: Don’t plan to relocate abroad if you have N20million, Aremu Afolayan tells NigeriansThe Nation Newspaper Japa: Don’t plan to relocate abroad if you have N20million, Aremu Afolayan tells Nigerians

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

FG begins construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPsThe Federal Government has commenced the construction of cluster resettlement homes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »