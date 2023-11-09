Minister's Proposal to Train Three Million Nigerians Applauded

Mr Maida said the policy direction of the Ministry, which is being driven by five pillars, will deliver on the goals of fostering economic growth and development(NCC), Aminu Maida has applauded the proposal by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, to enlist and train three million Nigerians over a period of four years, which will make the country an exporter of digital skills.

Mr Maida, who spoke recently in Lagos at the City Business News Summit, said the programme, which has already attracted one million applicants, is capable of increasing Nigeria’s pool of technically-skilled persons in the global market leading to potential employers of digital and technical skills in the international scene to begin to engage more Nigerian

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: NCC boss, Maida highlights importance of ICT in combating financial crimesThe Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, has emphasised the critical role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in combating financial crimes.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nigerians in Diaspora back TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Nigerians in Diaspora back Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: We’ll use technology to galvanize food production, FG assures NigeriansTHE Federal Government, Tuesday, assured Nigerians to use technology to galvanize food production as it expressed commitment to diversifying the economy using the agricultural sector.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THECABLENG: Malcom Fabiyi: INEC is run by partisan individuals — Nigerians shouldn't expect fairnessNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: Malcolm Fabiyi: INEC is run by partisan individuals -- Nigerians shouldn't expect fairnessNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Why Naira Redesign Policy Caught Nigerians Unaware — NDICNigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Tuesday said the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) early in the year caught a lot of

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »