Opposition Supporters Clash with Police in Madagascar

Madagascar's supporter of opposition parties clashed with police in the capital city, Antananarivo on Saturday leading to several arrests by security officials. The groups barricaded roads, lit fires and threw stones at the police. The EU is set to launch a new mission in West Africa in the fall, a German newspaper has reported. The combined military-civilian operation will aim to prevent instability triggered by jihadi groups.

July 2023 saw the third edition of a fashion competition in Paris called Africa Fashion Up. It aims to give a platform to young, up-and-coming African talent. Five designers from across the continent presented their collections at the Musée du Quai Branly, as they celebrated local craftsmanship with a global appeal. The winner, Aristide Loua, is an Ivorian who lived in France before returning to his home country, where he spent two years reacclimatising before embracing fashion. FRANCE 24 went to meet him and the other designers. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday an inquiry into a U.S

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.