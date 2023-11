In less than six months, it will be a decade since the April 14, 2014 Chibok girls’ abduction. A one-in-a-kind book has been published by New York-based PowerHouse Books. The book, The Stolen Daughters of Chibok, features interviews with 152 of the over 200 Chibok families affected and captures their lives before and after the abduction.

