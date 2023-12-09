Security Experts Question Military's Capacity in Deploying Drones

Following the drone strike that killed over 100 innocent civilians in Kaduna State, some security experts have questioned the capacity of the military to efficiently deploy unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against insurgency and called for upskilling of personnel. They also called for regulation of drone usage by security agencies in order to tame its proliferation and attendant consequences in military operations.

While the Nigerian Army has owned up to its responsibility, some Nigerians have continued to make desperate efforts to paint a religious coloration to the unfortunate incident. However, LEADERSHIP Weekend has authoritatively learnt that the victims were of both Christian and Muslim faiths contrary to insinuations. Military sources said a Nigerian military UAV had almost collided midair with a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in the air field in Kaduna. The source said the drone crew sometimes threw caution to the wind in an attempt to get to the targe





