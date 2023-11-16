Senate President Akpabio Speaks on Nigerians' Perceptions of Legislators

Senate President Godswil Akpabio stirred up a hornet’s nest over the weekend when he spoke about Nigerians’ perceptions of legislators. Speaking through the senator representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Salisu, at the 100th birthday colloquium of a Second Republic lawmaker, Senator Kunle Oyero, he said the legislature was the country’s most misunderstood arm of government.

Unlike his tendency to lighten everything, Akpabio spoke passionately about the disconnect between the people and their representatives. He suggested that citizens hold legislators in disdain. Hear him: “The one arm of government that people don’t understand and is always a subject of ridicule and attack is the legislature. People sometimes don’t think legislators do anything at all.” He tried to impugn the public impression that legislators do not add to the country and said that many things would have gone wrong without the legislature. To buttress this point, he reportedly said, “…but picture a situation where there was no legislature in 2007; there would have been a life president in Nigeri

