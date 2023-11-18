Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Family Named Among 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora

The Director General of World Trade Centre ( WTO ), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , recorded another milestone as she, her husband, and all four children made the prestigious list of Exemplars : 100 Most Outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora”, a biographical compendium that profiles Nigerians with remarkable professional accomplishments . In a release made available to newsmen, the publishers, Profiles & Biographies , said this is a trailblazing feat by any family in the history of biographical compendia.

Her husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala, is an outstanding medical doctor and chairman of the IKE Foundation for Autism





Read more: GUARDİANNİGERİA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Tinubu picks World Bank economist, Okonjo-Iweala’s ex-adviser to head BOIA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: ‘Women in Tinubu’s govt should emulate Okonjo-Iweala’The Nation Newspaper 'Women in Tinubu's govt should emulate Okonjo-Iweala'

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: TRENDING: Okonjo-Iweala shows off dance steps (VIDEO)Away from economics, international development and negotiating debt relief, Nigeria's former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerians suffering from hunger are not on social mediaSenior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa has said that Nigerians who are suffering from hunger cannot be found on social media. Giwa, who stated this in Akure while addressing his members on Sunday, said those who go to bed hungry live in the rural areas and farms.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Don’t allow politicians destroy judiciary without fight – Ezekwesili tells NigeriansA former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has argued that anyone who cares about Nigeria should not permit politicians to desecrate the nation's judiciary anymore. Ezekwesili called on Nigerians not to allow politicians to destroy the judiciary without a fight.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Ezekwesili Makes Demand from Nigerians as Supreme Court Begins Hearing on Election AppealsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »