Multiple Road Traffic Crashes with Fatalities

On Monday, November, 13, 2023 two messages pondering. It was the news of the road traffic crash that occurred the Zaria Kano road which occurred at about 1524hours involving a Toyota hiace bus and a truck parker. The probable cause of the crash according to information received was fatigue and loss of control. Out of the 16people involved in this crash, eleven deaths and five injuries were reported.

While I was still struggling to unravel the high index from just one crash, I received another sad news. This crash I was informed, occurred along the Kankia-Kano road on the same November 13, 2023.The vehicles involved were a commercial bus and a trailer. The causes of this crash was speed and loss of control. Of the 56people involved, another eleven were said to have died in that crash. There was yet another crash on November, 14, 2023. This time the crash occurred at Nukunya-Mararaba road, Takum in Taraba State. Like the first crash, this crash occurred at about 1500hours and involved two vehicles; a Ford and a commercial vehicle





