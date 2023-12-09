Ado Youth Solidarity Movement Condemns Actions of House of Representatives Member

In a bold move reflecting their commitment to upholding values and ensuring respect for constituted authorities, the Ado Youth Solidarity Movement (ADYSM) has condemned the recent actions of a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Agbese Philip, the representative of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State. Agbese was captured in a viral video removing the official portrait of Benue State governor, Rev. Fr.

Hyacinth Alia, from his office wall in the National Assembly in Abuja, coupled with disparaging remarks about the governor and his office. Reacting to the lawmaker’s conduct in a press release signed by the group’s National President, Hon. (Comrade) Eveh Dominic Ogbu, the group distanced itself from Chief Agbese’s actions, stressing that they stand in stark contrast to the cultural ethos and traditions of the Ado people, characterised by benevolence and humility





