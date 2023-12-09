Cosmetic Surgery Trend: Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) Among Nigerian Celebrities

Cosmetic surgery among celebrities is becoming a trend. In Nigeria, Brazilian Butt Lift, popularly called BBL, is the order of the day. Actresses, musicians, models, socialites, influencers, skit makers, reality stars, and even cross-dressers and transgenders are not left out of the BBL pandemic rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Tonto Dikeh, relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, social media slay queen, Sxxydimma, OAP, Toke Makinwa, cross-dresser, Bobrisky; reality stars, Mercy Eke, and Oluwabusayomi Abiri, aka Khloe, as well as Nengi Hampson have all boldly admitted to getting Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries. Little wonder why BBL has permeated every celebrity and lifestyle discourse on the Nigerian cyberspace. The social media debate on the craze for BBL in Nigeria has been hinged on two schools of thought- that those who undergo the surgery do so not to be intimidated by those who already did it, and that some undergo the surgery to enhance their physiqu





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Transgender Jay Boogie Seeks Help After Botched Brazilian Butt LiftPopular Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out for help over the impact of his botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais dies of spider bitePopular Brazilian singer, Darlyn Morais has sadly passed on from the bite of a spider. Morais became ill after being bitten by a spider

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Brazilian Woman Marries Rag Doll and Celebrates Upcoming Arrival of Second ChildMeirivone Rocha Moraes, a 37-year-old Brazilian woman, has captured headlines by marrying a rag doll. Her unconventional love story has been a rollercoaster of rumours, twists, and turns, from cheating speculations to unexpected adventures. Recently, Meirivone and her husband, Marcelo, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their second child with a gender reveal party. The couple, already parents to a son named Marcelinho, shared the exciting moment on TikTok. They used a smoke bomb that turned pink, unveiling the news that they’re expecting a baby girl named Marcela. She said; ” I wanted it to be a boy because I’ve heard having a girl is very expensive and much more work,” Meirivone said in Portuguese, She revealed, however, that she accepted her fate when she acknowledged, “But the baby will still be welcomed and very loved by me and her dad

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Brazilian Football Star Neymar and Influencer Bruna Biancardi Officially SeparateBrazilian football star Neymar, 31, and influencer Bruna Biancardi, 29, have officially separated, merely a month after celebrating the birth of their first child, Mavie, born on October 7. Despite the couple's initial joy at expanding their family, rumours circulated about their relationship status, fueled by speculations of Neymar's alleged infidelity. Taking to her Instagram story, Biancardi addressed the rumors, stating, 'This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions, and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie's parents, and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won't associate me with the news so often anymore.'

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Lawyer-turned-comedian Kee-Yoon Kim to release EP; Netflix Naija's success; plagiarism accusation in TV seriesKee-Yoon Kim, a former lawyer turned stand-up comedian, is set to release her first EP filled with dark humor and cheeky French chanson. Netflix Naija, the Nigerian branch of the global streaming service, has been acquiring rights to Nigerian films and producing their own projects. A Brazilian comic book author claims that the makers of the TV series '1899' plagiarized her idea.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rising Gas Prices in Nigeria Lead to Increased Use of Firewood and CharcoalHouseholds in and restaurants in Nigeria are turning to firewood and charcoal after surge in gas prices doubled the price for cooking gas, known as Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG. Nigeria’s Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG suppliers and environmentalists are urging authorities for urgent intervention that will held crash the price for consumers to advert surge in air pollution and deforestation.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »