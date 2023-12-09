Atiku Abubakar Refuses to Provide Academic Records Despite Previous Legal Battle

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has refused to provide copies of his academic records despite previously spearheading a legal battle to obtain the academic records of President Bola Tinubu. Recall that Atiku, in October 2023, successfully compelled Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States to release President Tinubu’s academic records, which he claimed were forged. He argued that this transparency was necessary to ensure ethical standards in Nigerian public service.

Politics Nigeria gathered that a formal request was submitted to Atiku by Premium Times Newspaper on October 3, 2023, asking for copies of his academic certificates from primary school to university level, including his Master’s degree certificate. This request was followed by a reminder on November 14, 2023, after receiving no response. Despite the acknowledgement of both letters by Atiku’s residence and media office and promises of a prompt response from his spokesperson, Mr. Paul Ibe, Atiku has yet to provide the requested informatio





