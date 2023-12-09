Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed Honoured as Humanitarian of the Year at National Media Community Award

In a celebration of unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication to stability and development in Nigeria, the organisers of the annual National Media Community Award (NMCA) honoured Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed OFR, the Dujima Adamawa and Chairman of TILT Group, as the Humanitarian of the year.The event, held at a glittering ceremony at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba Ikeja, brought together prominent figures, media icons, and change-makers from around the country.

They converged to celebrate iconic personalities, as well as discuss and deliberate on this year’s theme: “Role of the Media In Nigeria’s Socio-Political Development, Financial Stability, and Security.”The annual National Media Community Award aims to promote media excellence and encourages media professionals to not only celebrate others but also themselves. This year’s event featured a guest lecture delivered by Mr. Rotimi Ojamamoye, GMD of Assetrise Limited. The lecture emphasised the need for Nigerian media to focus on the positives emerging from Nigeria, to accentuate and accelerate the country’s developmen





